Torjus Roberg

Predator Oil & Gas has announced its intention to float today as it begins preparation to start its environmentally friendly-focused oil and gas operations in Trinidad and Ireland.

The company will most likely to be the first junior oil and gas company to receive standard listing on the London Stock Exchange so far in 2018.

Chief executive of Predator Paul Griffiths said: “This is an important milestone for the group. Our portfolio of assets has been built to create operational momentum thus ensuring that we are ideally-placed to grow rapidly, as market sentiment in the oil and gas sector improves, and drive return for all stakeholders.”

As the company seeks to make its efforts as environmentally friendly as possible, it aims to reduce the carbon footprint of the operation. It will, for example, start gas exploration in Ireland where a common energy source is coal which is much more harmful to the environment.

In Trinidad, where there is a large concentration of ammonia production which releases large amounts of CO2, the company will utilise the pollutant in the oil extraction process to ultimately reduce the carbon footprint of Trinidad. The oil field where the company is planning its exploration is called Innis Trinity.

The Trinidad operation will commence as soon as the company is listed while the Irish operation is expected to start later this year.

