US pledges 'strongest sanctions in history' against Iran

Catherine Neilan

The US is imposing "the strongest sanctions in history" against Iran, secretary of state Mike Pompeo has said, warning the country would be "battling to keep its economy alive" as a result.

In his first major foreign policy speech since taking over from Rex Tillerson, Pompeo unveiled the administration's "Plan B" for countering the Islamic republic following Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal.

He set out 12 pre-conditions for any "new deal" with Tehran, including pulling all its forces out of Syria and ending support for rebels in Yemen.

Pompeo said relief from sanctions would only come when Washington had seen a real change in Iran's policies.

"We will apply unprecedented financial pressure on the Iranian regime," he said. "The leaders in Tehran will have no doubt about our seriousness. Iran will never again have carte blanche to dominate the Middle East."

The decision to pull out of the historic deal was roundly criticised by signatories including France, Germany, the UK and Russia. There are concerns it will harm businesses which had begun to trade with the country when sanctions were lifted, leading to some such as Total and Maersk pulling out altogether.

The EU has said it will protect firms where possible.

Speaking from Buenos Aires, where he is part-way through a tour of South America, foreign secretary Boris Johnson said the prospect of the US securing a "new jumbo Iran treaty is going to be very, very difficult". The original deal "had a very clear objective", he added.

"It protected the world from an Iranian nuclear bomb, and in return it gave the Iranians some recognisable economic benefits," Johnson said. "That was at the core of it. The Americans have walked away from that."