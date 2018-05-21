Dr. Martens steps on Cath Kidston's toes to nab new CEO

Alys Key

Iconic shoe brand Dr. Martens has poached the current boss of Cath Kidston to be its new chief executive.

Kenny Wilson has been in charge of jolly lifestyle brand Cath Kidston since 2011, doubling its sales despite the drag on the British high street.

Prior to this he was president of pre-teen favourite Claire's.

He joins Dr. Martens two years before the brand turns 60. He will lead a new phase of strategic growth at the company, which already trades in 63 countries.

"Kenny brings with him a wealth of experience of working for high profile, well-known, international brands and will be a fantastic leader for our already strong management team," said Paul Mason, chairman of Dr Martens. "I know that he will make a significant contribution to this great business and we are very excited to welcome him to the company.

"As we enter the next phase of Dr. Martens’ history, we are well placed to deliver on our strategic priorities and continue to achieve sustainable, global growth and Kenny is the right person to lead our business through this.”

A spokesman for Cath Kidston said: “We are excited that we have found a very talented candidate who is perfect for the needs of Cath Kidston. We will be announcing this soon”.

