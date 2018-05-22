Josh Mines

Football fans looking to cheer on the three lions at the world cup in Russia next month could be facing roaming bills of up to £3,700 over the course of the 14-day tournament, according to research out today.

As Russia is outside the EU, it is subject to higher pricing for data roaming, calls and text messages.

Calls can cost as much as £3.60 per minute, while data costs on average £4.37 per MB, meaning a £50 monthly cap can be reached after only 16 minutes of listening to music on Spotify.

Research from uSwitch said that for a consumer to rack up a whopping bill of £3,700, a user would have to be tempted to opt out of the data roaming cap that networks apply to protect them from massive bills.

A survey alongside the research found that 28 per cent of consumers thought all European countries were covered by EU rules - leading uSwitch to warn travelling Brits of potentially large charges.

"The rule when it comes to roaming is to plan ahead," said Ernest Doku, mobiles expert at uSwitch. "With a single MB of data costing as much as £7.20 in Russia, there are plenty of reasons that travellers and football fans alike need to be wary when roaming outside of the EU.

"With data costs so high, even with a small amount of usage users can quickly hit the protective cap and there’s a real temptation to opt out. It’s important to note that unbridled roaming after doing so could see your bills soar.

"The best way to avoid getting stung is to look for a tariff that is good for roaming. Check if it’s worth getting a bolt-on, which can help keep usage affordable - and be mindful that if you remove the cap, data costs can easily spiral."

England play their first group-stage game at the world cup in Russia on 18 June against Tunisia.