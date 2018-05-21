Alexandra Rogers

A rival bidder for Heathrow expansion has urged the government to ditch its support for a third runway in favour of an extended runway before a crunch parliament vote in June.

Heathrow Hub has submitted its own redraft of the government's National Policy Statement (NPS) so that it includes proposals for the extended runway (ENR) rather than just the third runway.

The group says the third runway "poses a serious risk for the government's desire to increase capacity at Heathrow as soon as possible".

It says its scheme is "cheaper, simpler and quieter". The first phase would begin in 2026 – four years ahead of Heathrow – and cost £3.9bn and deliver 70,000 additional aircraft movements ever year.

A Heathrow spokesperson said its rival lacked experience in operating an airport and had not had its proposals measured against detailed operational plans.

"Considering this, the government has followed the advice of the Airports Commission which after its two and a half-year, £20m study – the biggest ever into the issue of expanding airport capacity in the south east – found a north-west runway delivers on all fronts including economic value, safety and benefits to local communities.”

In March, the Transport Select Committee cast its own verdict on the government's draft proposals for the third runway, warning that while it approved expansion at Heathrow, the government must make a number of tweaks to its safeguards around air quality, noise and costs to persuade MPs.

The government has previously estimated the cost of the third runway at £14.7bn - revised down from £17.6bn - although opposition groups and airlines, fearful of potential charges being offloaded to passengers, are concerned it will be much higher.

If approved by parliament, the NPS will go before a development consent order and require testing by the Civil Aviation Authority into its affordability. Heathrow Hub argues that Heathrow's scheme will "inevitably fail this test [and] has no realistic prospect of being delivered".

Jock Lowe, director of Heathrow Hub, said: “Our extended northern runway proposal is cheaper, simpler and quicker to build than Heathrow’s complicated and expensive third runway scheme. Even at this stage, it would actually save time and money to adopt our scheme instead."

He added: “Heathrow Airport still has no idea how it is going to get its third runway over the M25."

Lowe accused the Department for Transport (DfT) of running a "flawed process".

"I appeal to Mr Grayling to see sense and to accept our amendments, so this important piece of national infrastructure can at last be delivered quickly and cheaply.”

In recent months Heathrow Airport Limited (HAL), which operates the airport, has faced scrutiny over its alleged monopoly of the process, with Heathrow Hub accusing HAL of abusing its position by vetoing its scheme despite Grayling calling the project "innovative".

Heathrow has denied it blocked its rival proposals, saying "there were several issues which led to the government choosing a north west runway at Heathrow".

Ultimately the Airports Commission backed a third runway at Heathrow on the grounds it would deliver an increase in capacity of 260,000 additional ATMs and that the noise impacts were forecast to reduce with the introduction of quieter aircraft.

Heathrow has, however, set up a a £2.6bn compensation package for residents affected by the third runway, including a £700m noise insulation scheme and an offer to eligible homeowners within the affected area the market value of their property, plus an additional 25 per cent home loss payment, stamp duty, legal fees and moving costs.

A DfT spokesperson said: “The government has been quite clear that we believe a new northwest runway at Heathrow is the right choice for delivering the international connections our country needs.

“Our analysis shows that this scheme will result in up to tens of thousands of new local jobs, an economic boost of up to £74bn, and it can be delivered and funded privately at no cost to the taxpayer.

“The transport secretary has been clear that expansion should be delivered while keeping landing charges as close as possible to current levels.”

Earlier this month another rival bidder for Heathrow’s expansion, Arora, also called for an end to the “monopoly” the airport’s operator has over the project, saying its £14bn proposal offers greater value for money and would keep Heathrow competitive.

Arora says its plans fall far short of the £31bn it estimates HAL's scheme will cost. Heathrow has maintained its scheme will cost in the region of £14bn.

