Matchesfashion gets a royal wedding boost to top off bumper year

Alys Key

Luxury shopping site Matchesfashion today revealed that sales of event clothing were through the roof over royal wedding weekend, as the company unveiled soaring sales for 2017.

The site, which delivers designer fashion items to 173 countries, experienced a 140 per cent jump in occasion wear sales over the weekend.

One £1,750 Alessandra Rich dress, worn by wedding guest Abigail Spencer, has now sold out on the site.

The news came as the company released its annual results for 2017, with a 44 per cent jump in revenue to £293m.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation jumped 34 per cent to £26m.

But chief executive Ulric Jerome told City A.M. that the boom in online luxury fashion was only just beginning.

"I think the future is very bright because in 2017 there was £217bn in luxury sales and only nine per cent was done online," he said. "That's going to grow to 25 per cent by 2025. It's good to be in a market where it's not saturated and there's opportunity."

The US market is Matchesfashion's largest country by revenue, increasing by 54 per cent last year.

But Asia is also a key market for the business, and it has recently tripled the size of its Hong Kong base.

