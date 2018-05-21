Catherine Neilan

The Department for Transport is planning to allow lorries to park on one lane of the M20 after Brexit, in a bid to avoid “serious disruption to cross-Channel transport”.

The idea being put forward is for a contraflow system in which lorries headed for the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel would be held on the southbound carriageway - a 13 mile stretch between junctions eight and nine of the M20 - while other traffic will use a contraflow to continue their journey on the other side of the motorway.

The new proposal, codenamed Operation Brook, was announced formally to parliament on Monday. It will see a major chunk of Kent's busy roads given over to HGVs, effectively turning it into a giant temporary lorry park.

Although no specific mention of Brexit is made, the aim is for the scheme to be available from early 2019, which is when the UK formally leaves the EU, although under current plans will remain in the customs union and Single Market for almost two years afterwards.

The proposal, which will remind Kent residents of the headache that was Operation Stack, is still at consultation stage "with a full publication information exercise launching in June". It is hoped the new system will allow normal vehicle traffic to continue to flow even if there is cross-Channel disruption.

"The consultation will consider the broad solutions rather than specific sites," transport minister Jesse Norman said in a written statement.

"It will also seek views on the potential use of any future lorry park or parks for ‘business as usual’ overnight lorry parking; while remaining sensitive to the government’s desire not to deter any planned private investment."

Experts have repeatedly warned of the need for a solution to be brought forward ahead of the UK's departure from the EU, with the Public Accounts Committee warning of "catastrophic" consequences without contingency planning being in place.

A hard Brexit is a particular concern to bodies such as the British Ports Association.