Catherine Neilan

Culture secretary Matt Hancock has said he is "not minded" to intervene in Comcast's takeover of Sky, paving the way for the £22bn deal to go through.

Hancock said the proposed deal did not "raise concerns in relation to public interest considerations" that would require intervention.

Comcast, which owns America's NBC network and Universal Studios, last month made a formal bid for Sky.

In a written ministerial statement Hancock said: "Having reviewed the relevant evidence available, I can confirm that I have today written to the parties to inform them that I am minded not to issue an EIN on the basis that the proposed merger does not raise concerns in relation to public interest considerations which would meet the threshold for intervention.

"This is a quasi-judicial decision and I am required to make my decision independently, following a process that is scrupulously fair and impartial, and as quickly as possible."

Interested parties now have until 5pm on Thursday 24 May to submit written representations, with Hancock saying he aimed to make a final decision about whether to intervene "shortly".

He is still considering a rival offer from 21st Century Fox for Sky, after a report by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) into that bid was submitted to the Government earlier this month.

Sky's share price nudged up on the news, and was up 0.55 per cent at the time of writing.