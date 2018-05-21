Rebecca Smith

Luton Airport has been named as the worst UK airport for flight delays, according to analysis of data from the Civil Aviation Authority.

Planes from the London airport were delayed for longer than any other UK airport last year, with flights leaving 19.7 minutes late on average, according to the ranking compiled by the Press Association.

That was followed by Gatwick, Jersey, Durham Tees Valley and Birmingham.

Luton said factors outside of the airport's control had impacted on punctuality, including problems such as air traffic control strikes, bad weather and congested air space.

Gatwick meanwhile, announced last week that it was going to use self-boarding gates in a biometrics trial in an effort to slash queues for passengers and improve flight departure times.

In a partnership with its biggest airline Easyjet, Gatwick will run a trial for at least three months. The self-boarding technology will identify each passenger and verify that their passport, face and boarding card all match in a process which Gatwick says will take under 20 seconds.

As for the rest of the airport rankings on delays, it was a mixed showing for London airports overall.

Heathrow fared best of the UK airports for average delay times in 2017, despite being the busiest. Planes there were delayed by an average of 11 minutes, and that was followed by Leeds Bradford, Belfast City and London City.

Longest average flight delays Shortest average flight delays 1. Luton 2. Gatwick 3. Jersey 4. Durham Tees Valley 5. Birmingham 6. Bristol 7. Belfast International 8. Manchester 9. Stansted 10. Aberdeen 1. Heathrow 2. Leeds Bradford 3. Belfast City 4. Exeter 5. Bournemouth 6. Newcastle 7. East Midlands International 8. Southampton 9. London Southend 10. Liverpool

Passengers leaving the UK face an average delay of 15 minutes at all major airports, with the data taking into account all scheduled and charter flights from 25 of the UK's airports last year. Cancelled flights were not included.

