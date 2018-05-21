Catherine Neilan

Brexiters should not fear a "betrayal" over the UK's customs relationship with the EU, Boris Johnson has said.

The foreign secretary, who is currently visiting South America, urged his fellow Leavers to stop sniping at the Prime Minister over the so-called Irish backstop and give her "time and space" to strike the right deal.

After weeks of deadlock over which of the two customs options to adopt in future negotiations, senior ministers signed off on a third, temporary, "backstop" option - which government sources say is very unlikely to be needed - at a meeting last week.

It would see the UK match EU customs tariffs after transition ends in 2020 -but it will only apply if an alternative arrangement cannot be found on customs that avoids a hard border in Northern Ireland.

Already it has been the source of frustration among some of the most ardent Leavers, with backbench MP Jacob Rees-Mogg noting that people did not vote for a "perpetual purgatory".

However Johnson - who is himself no stranger to criticising his boss - warned sceptics off.

"Brexiteers fearing betrayal over the customs backstop must understand that the PM has been very clear that neither option is an outcome we desire - we want a deal with the EU and she will deliver it," he said.

"I'm convinced that the Prime Minister will be true to her promises of a Brexit deal that sees Britain come out of the customs union and Single Market, have borders as frictionless as possible, reject European Court of Justice interference, control immigration and free to conduct unhindered free trade deals across the world.

"We must now give the Prime Minister time and space to negotiate this Brexit vision."

So far May has failed to secure full Cabinet backing for her customs partnership proposal, in which the UK would collect tariffs on behalf of the EU, despite being championed by chancellor Philip Hammond and business secretary Greg Clark as being less disruptive.

Brexiters, who argue it is unworkable and fear it would leave the UK working for the EU, prefer the “maximum facilitation” - or "max fac" - option which would allow so-called “trusted traders” to cross the Northern Ireland and other EU borders freely, aided by technology.

Both options have been ruled out by the EU already.

Johnson's five-day visit, which will include trips to Peru, Argentina and Chile, is designed to pave the way for post-Brexit deals.

"Already during my time in South America I've been bowled over by the optimism and excitement from nations keen to forge deeper ties and new trading relationships with the UK," he told reporters.