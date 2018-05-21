Josh Mines

The UK's communications regulator Ofcom today opened a further three investigations into the impartiality of broadcasts made by Kremlin-backed TV channel RT earlier this year.

Ofcom said its investigation related to a broadcast on RT's Crosstalk programme on 20 April, as well as two separate broadcasts on its news show on 26 April and 4 May.

It follows the regulator opening seven other investigations in April over whether the channel breached impartiality rules in the wake of the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury.

"We have opened three further investigations into the due impartiality of news and current affairs programmes broadcast on RT," an Ofcom spokesperson said.

The investigations will look into whether Crosstalk's segment about US foreign policy was sufficiently balanced in its discussion of the dynamics of the ongoing conflict in Syria.

Ofcom's investigation into the two news shows concerns one programme which discussed allegations put forward about the Ukrainian government's position of Nazism and its treatment of Roma Gypsies.

The second show involved a report on the treatment of fracking activists in the UK.

"We note the new investigations by Ofcom, and will work with the regulator through its processes," an RT spokesperson confirmed.

In the most extreme scenario, Ofcom has the power to withdraw RT's power to broadcast in the UK for breaches to broadcasting regulations.