Specialist banking group Investec has announced a £72m loan to the Labtech Group, a real estate development and investment business owned by Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi.

The loan will be used to fund the development of a major 140,000 square foot (sq ft) mixed-use scheme in King’s Cross.

Alongside Investec’s £43m commitment, a £29m loan has been arranged with Bank HaPoalim, Israel’s largest bank.

Labtech’s development project is located on Camley Street, next to King’s Cross station.

The company is planning to develop 121 one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartments and 29,000 sq ft of co-working space.

The apartments will be let and operated by Sagi’s private rented sector (PRS) and co-working platforms.

Initial works have commenced on the scheme and practical completion is expected in 2020.

Simon Brooks, co-head of origination at Investec said: “We’ve been working hard to build strategic partnerships with like-minded lenders so that we can support our clients beyond the scope of our own balance sheet.

“We are glad that with the relationships we have built with other lenders such as Bank HaPoalim and Harel, we have been able to build on our capability and support our clients.”

Last month, Investec raised £195m for the Cain International-led consortium the Stage Shoreditch to fund the development of a the 550,000 sq ft mixed use scheme in Shoreditch.

Chen Moravksy, president and CEO of The LabTech Group, said:

“This is a very exciting project for The LabTech Group, creating another valuable ecosystem for co-working, living and events.

“We are delighted to be working with Investec on this project and look forward to a long and beneficial relationship.”