Cheeky: Nando's denies it will give Conservative Party members a discount

Alys Key

Restaurant chain Nando's has denied reports that members of the Conservative party will be able to enjoy its peri peri chicken meals at a reduced price.

Reports emerged last week indicating that the Tories are trying to attract new members by striking deals for lower prices at popular shops and eateries.

But Nando's has distanced itself from the discount card idea, saying it "has no political affiliations as a brand".

The chain, which is owned by South African company Famous Brands, said it already offers discount to emergency services staff and a Nando's loyalty card, but that no political discount card exists.

The brand is even using its official Twitter account to tell customers that it will not be offering a Conservative Party discount.

According to The Times, the idea for a discount card is only in its early stages, and a senior source said that the party did not yet know which businesses would want to take part.

It comes as the Tories ramp up efforts to attract young voters, with Michael Gove and Ruth Davidson today backing a new think tank which promises to modernise the party for a new generation.

