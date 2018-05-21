Josh Mines

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg has given in to pressure and agreed to live-stream his hearing in front of the European Parliament this week.

The news was confirmed by president of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani in a tweet earlier today, who said Zuckerberg's decision was "great news for EU citizens."

He wrote:

I have personally discussed with Facebook chief executive Mr Zuckerberg the possibility of web-streaming meeting with him. I am glad to announce that he has accepted this new request. Great news for EU citizens.

Zuckerberg had agreed to attend a private hearing with eight MEPs earlier this week over Facebook's use of personal data during the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

But MEPs revolted against this idea and demanded that the session, which will take place tomorrow, be live-streamed for the public to watch.

It follows Facebook's chief executive appearing in front of the US Congress, while the company's chief technical officer Mike Schroepfer went in front of MPs last month.

The hearing will take place between 18:15 and 19:30 tomorrow.

