Unions have announced two 24-hour strikes on the Jubilee Line in a row over a new timetable and rostering agreements.

Drivers will walkout for 24 hours on the 6 and 14 June, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union and train drivers' union Aslef have confirmed, after saying drivers aren't happy over the imposition of new timetables which are overriding current rostering agreements.

Aslef drivers will also walk out on parts of the District Line on the same dates.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said:

It is outrageous that tube managers are trying to bulldoze through timetable changes without agreement that ride roughshod over existing rostering agreements. It is symptomatic of a management that is out of control and hell bent on imposing change through diktat rather than through the established negotiating machinery. Drivers are angry at the impact on work life balance and rightly see this move as the thin end of a very long wedge that could see processes and agreements unilaterally shredded by Tube bosses.

Aslef said the new rosters increase the number of Saturday shifts drivers are required to work, and that breaks a commitment made as part of a previous pay agreement to maintain the same percentage of rest days as the service expands.

Nigel Holness, London Underground’s director of network operations, said:

The new Jubilee Line timetable will benefit thousands of passengers every day as we extend the most frequent, peak-time service from 30 minutes to two hours. We have agreements with our trade unions on the amount of weekend working we ask our drivers to do, and implementing this timetable keeps us well within those agreements. We encourage RMT to continue working with us in order to deliver these huge benefits to customers rather than calling for unnecessary industrial action.

