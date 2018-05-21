Oliver Gill

The Crown Court today dismissed all charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office against Barclays in relation to its capital raising in 2008.

It was alleged Barclays gave Qatari investors an illegal loan at the height of the financial crisis – something many believe staved off the need for a government bailout.

Although the charges against Barclays plc and its operating subsidiary were thrown out, the lender said the SFO is likely to try and have them reinstated.

Read more: Barclays CEO Jes Staley fined for his handling of whistleblowers

In February, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) charged Barclays with giving "unlawful financial assistance", after it raised £4.5bn in June 2008 and £7.3bn that October from investors including Qatar Holding and Challenger Universal.

The SFO alleged Barclays gave Qatar Holding an illegal $3bn (£2.2bn) loan "for the purpose of directly or indirectly acquiring shares in Barclays". Under the Companies Act, it is unlawful for banks to lend money to themselves.

Separately four former Barclays bankers face charges brought by the SFO over the same matter.

Read more: Fraud watchdog slaps Barclays with new charge over Qatar scandal