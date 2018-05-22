Alys Key

Legendary scotch maker The Macallan has today unveiled a brand new £140m distillery in the heart of whisky country.

Backed by premium spirits company Edrington as part of a £500m investment programme, the site will enable production to increase by a third.

The reveal of the new centre comes just days after two 60-year-old bottles of Macallan broke the record for the most expensive whisky ever to sell at auction, with each attracting bids of over $1m (£750,000).

The Speyside facility, which looks like a cross between Willy Wonka's chocolate factory and the home of the Teletubbies, was designed by legendary architects Rogers Stirk Harbour & Partners. The firm was also behind City skyscraper the Leadenhall Building and Heathrow Terminal 5.

(Click or tap on the images to see them in full screen)

If you fancy a closer look, the distillery also features a visitor experience for whisky fans, opening at the start of next month.

“This is an exciting occasion for Edrington and The Macallan," said Ian Curle, chief executive of Edrington.

"The unsurpassed quality of The Macallan is in high demand and we face the future confidently with this new distillery. It’s an authentic, abiding, ambitious investment that will match consumer expectations for generations to come.

"When the doors open in June, we expect this new Macallan enterprise to deliver significant benefits for the tourism industry, Scotch whisky exports, and the economy.”

Drinks giant Diageo has made a similar commitment to Scottish whisky tourism with a £150m investment, which will include a Johnnie Walker visitor experience.

Scotch whisky is one of the leading food and drink exports from the UK, alongside another famous Scottish product: salmon.

Read more: Could the gin bubble be about to burst?