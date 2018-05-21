Alys Key

Late nights at the office can be a hungry business, but one of the most well-known convenience foods is about to come to your aid.

Pot Noodle has partnered with Uber Eats to deliver its instant noodle pots to hungry Londoners in Canary Wharf, Farringdon and Westminster.

Read more: Working Lunch review at Hawaiian street food spot Island Poké

The trial runs for six weeks and offers bundles of three, five or even 10 pots for the biggest noodle fans out there.

The idea came about after the Unilever-owned brand faced a surprisingly high level of interest in an April Fool's Day prank which promised fast delivery of noodle and pasta pots.

Read more: Deliveroo dishes out £10m in shares as float draws closer

Office workers are not the only ones set to benefit, as the brand is also trialling its very own delivery service - aptly named Pot NOWdle - at Newcastle University next week, just in time for exam season. Stressed students can even get a free Pot Noodle to chow down during revision.

“Pot NOWdle is ideal for time-poor Brits, so we looked for the busiest in the nation," explained Lena Portchmouth, senior brand manager at Pot Noodle.

"Students studying for exams and Londoners commuting across the capital felt like the perfect test audience, saving them valuable minutes so they can make it through their exams and busy days.”

Read more: Premier Foods has a taste for success as pre-tax profit surges