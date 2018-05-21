Monday 21 May 2018 11:15am

Pot Noodle is trialling Pot NOWdle, a fast delivery service for office workers with UberEats

 
Alys Key
Follow Alys
Hungry students and office workers will be able to order Pot Noodle to their desks (Source: Pot Noodle)

Late nights at the office can be a hungry business, but one of the most well-known convenience foods is about to come to your aid.

Pot Noodle has partnered with Uber Eats to deliver its instant noodle pots to hungry Londoners in Canary Wharf, Farringdon and Westminster.

Read more: Working Lunch review at Hawaiian street food spot Island Poké

The trial runs for six weeks and offers bundles of three, five or even 10 pots for the biggest noodle fans out there.

The idea came about after the Unilever-owned brand faced a surprisingly high level of interest in an April Fool's Day prank which promised fast delivery of noodle and pasta pots.

Read more: Deliveroo dishes out £10m in shares as float draws closer

Office workers are not the only ones set to benefit, as the brand is also trialling its very own delivery service - aptly named Pot NOWdle - at Newcastle University next week, just in time for exam season. Stressed students can even get a free Pot Noodle to chow down during revision.

“Pot NOWdle is ideal for time-poor Brits, so we looked for the busiest in the nation," explained Lena Portchmouth, senior brand manager at Pot Noodle.

"Students studying for exams and Londoners commuting across the capital felt like the perfect test audience, saving them valuable minutes so they can make it through their exams and busy days.”

Read more: Premier Foods has a taste for success as pre-tax profit surges

Tags

Related articles

More than a third of Unilever shareholders oppose director pay
Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff

Deliveroo to give all riders free accident insurance
Torjus Roberg
Torjus Roberg | Staff

BA reveals catering revamp to long-haul flights with four-course meal
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff