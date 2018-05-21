Alexandra Rogers

A trio of London stations have just received £24m in cash from Transport for London (TfL) for improvements it says will strengthen transport across the capital.

Walthamstow Central has received the biggest lump of the cash injection, taking £15m from TfL's £550m growth fund to spend on a station upgrade that will add a second entrance to the station and support around 2,000 new homes across the town centre.

However, TfL has not put an eventual estimated cost on the project.

Other stations to benefit from the fund are Colindale, which received £5m, and Ilford, which took £0.75m. London Trams services to Elmers End will also be improved, taking £3.3m in funding.

Improvements at Colindale will help support 10,000 new homes, TfL says, 1,000 jobs and will also deliver a new station building with new pedestrian and cycle links, while Ilford will get a third entrance to reduce pressure on increased passenger numbers.

The trams will benefit from double tracking of the branch line and a second platform at Elmers End station, supporting growth in Croydon and Bromley.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said: “I’m delighted to be announcing the next four schemes that will benefit from our growth fund – millions of pounds of investment that will directly improve people’s daily experience on our public transport network and unlock vital new housing and jobs. As London’s population grows, it is essential we continue to build world-class infrastructure like new tube stations across the capital, but also target improvements in a way that can help deliver the new homes Londoners desperately need.”

More than 15 schemes have been supported by the growth fund so far, including new stations in Tottenham Hale and White Hart Lane, as well as road and public realm schemes in Wandsworth. The new Barking Riverside London Overground extension will be delivered by next summer.

