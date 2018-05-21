Monday 21 May 2018 10:18am

This company is offering free helicopter trips to London as commuters battle rail troubles from mass timetable changes

 
Oscar Lopez
Carabao Copter will get you from Brighton to London in just 30 minutes.

London commuters are facing ever-increasing travel woes, with the latest timetable shakeup already causing mass disruption this morning - welcome to Meltdown Monday.

But with transport companies apparently unable to help commuters get to work, one energy drink company is stepping in to help - via helicopter.

Carabao Energy Drink announced today that it’s launching a new Brighton to London helicopter service in response to the chaos caused by the new Southern Rail timetable.

Read more: 'Meltdown Monday' kicks off in first test of mass rail timetable shakeup

The company says its new Commuter Copter will “whisk frustrated commuters from Brighton to London in just thirty minutes, helping them to avoid a #SouthernFail.”

The service will be taking off at 8am on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week from Brighton City Airport and will drop passengers off at London Battersea.

To win a seat on the limited service, the company has asked potential commuters to keep an eye out for announcements from @CarabaoUK on Twitter today and share a post with the hashtag #CarabaoCopterSOS.

Read more: London Waterloo train delays to last all morning after signalling problems

Chief marketing officer at Carabao UK, John Luck said: “More than ever, commuters are living increasingly busy and bonkers daily lives.

As a commuter from Brighton myself, I understand those Southern Fail moments – sometimes you just need a boost to get you through.

That’s why we’ve launched the Carabao Commuter ‘Copter for passengers impacted by the timetable changes, to help them avoid commuter chaos.”

The company said it is considering rolling out the pilot program to other UK cities in the future.

Tags

Related articles

'Meltdown Monday' kicks off in first test of mass rail timetable shake-up
Alexandra Rogers
Alexandra Rogers | Staff

TfL warns of 'extremely busy' stations over royal wedding weekend
Alexandra Rogers
Alexandra Rogers | Staff

London Waterloo train delays to last all morning after signalling problems
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff