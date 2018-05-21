'Meltdown Monday' kicks off in first test of mass rail timetable shake-up

Alexandra Rogers

The biggest timetable shakeup to affect British commuters has already run into trouble with reports of mass cancellations and disruption through the rail network.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which operates the Thameslink, Great Northern and Southern services that are all affected by the overhaul, would not say how many trains have been cancelled but Thameslink's Twitter account warned that it would not be able to respond to all passenger complaints due to the "high volume" of tweets.

The news prompted the mayor of Manchester, Andy Burnham, to call for the transport secretary Chris Grayling to intervene:

Just been sent a travel update for this morning by @MisterNicholson. One word: appalling. Grayling needs to intervene - today. pic.twitter.com/FDC2aUsCMT — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) May 21, 2018

The Rail, Transport and Maritime (RMT) union said the cancellations and delays were down to a "hopeless lack of planning" by GTR and Northern and dubbed the first real test of the new timetable as "meltdown Monday".

General secretary Mick Cash said: "The union is picking up reports from both Northern and GTR of a hopeless lack of planning, combined with a shortage of crew and fleet, which has reduced the Monday morning journey to a nightmare for many passengers. It is our members dealing with the anger at the sharp end not the well-paid top brass from Arriva and Govia who are responsible for this meltdown Monday on our railways."

Commuters took to Twitter to vent their frustration at delayed and cancelled services.

Day 1 of the new timetable st Harpenden station - trains cancelled 7:30 & the platform is packed 7:34 expected then not another train till 7:50. 1 train in 25 mins #Thameslink pic.twitter.com/qRUCEzaiZt — Chris Hall (@cjh15) May 21, 2018

You have had months to get this right so annoyed I pay so much for cancellations and delays #southernrail #Thameslink #eastgrinstead pic.twitter.com/TY3P4R8VIs — David Perkins (@DavidPe22204034) May 21, 2018

GTR has repeatedly warned that up to one million rail journeys a day will be affected by the changes, which have been brought in to create space for a further 50,000 more passengers into London from places such as Cambridge, Peterborough, Brighton and Southampton.

Normally new timetables are set out 12 weeks in advance, but owing to Network rail infrastructure upgrades the planning process was condensed into just three weeks, according to the National Rail website.

Today the GTR said: “We are implementing over the coming weeks the biggest timetable change in a generation to boost capacity and improve reliability, introducing 400 extra daily trains and space for 50,000 extra passengers in the peak.

“Due to the scale and complexity of the task, these changes will be made incrementally. This involves redeploying drivers and trains and changing operating practices to achieve a large increase in the number of services, carriages and station stops.

“Despite some cancellations, passengers will benefit from an overall increase in capacity with immediate effect. We apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused. Anyone delayed by 15 minutes or more can claim compensation through our websites.”

The Rail Delivery Group, which represents the rail industry, asked customers to "bear with us" while the changes got underway.

Regional Director Robert Nisbet said: “In the long-term these changes will see customers in many parts of the country benefit from more and faster services, better connecting communities and boosting the economy.

“Retiming over 100,000 services is a huge operational challenge. We’re working together to deliver the best possible service but continue to advise customers to check their train times before they travel.”

