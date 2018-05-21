Rebecca Smith

The world's snazziest superyachts have been named, with the most innovative in design and construction crowned at the World Superyacht Awards 2018.

Among the names picking up gongs at the awards from Boat International Media, some boasted on-board beach clubs, others have helicopter landing pads and one even had a hospital facility.

That belonged to the 69.2m Game Changer, which won the first-ever support vessel of the year title. It also has the ability to carry or launch four specialist tenders, along with a submarine.

Read more: World's jazziest superyachts named with Swarovski ceilings and beach clubs

Ribelle meanwhile, which was the winner in the sailing yachts 30m to 49.9m category, has a glass-topped saloon. Another winner, Telli, had a "drive-in" tender garage.

The carbon fibre, global cruising yacht of Pink Gin collected two awards - the sailing yachts 50m and above category, and the sailing yacht of the year. Boat International Media said the technological advances across her hull and rig, along with her power-assisted "force feedback steering" were what nudged her ahead of competitors.

(Click or tap on the images to see them in full screen)

Winners of the World Superyacht Awards 2018 Motor Yacht of the Year: Faith (Feadship) Sailing Yacht of the Year: Pink Gin (Baltic Yachts) Voyager’s Award: Constance (CRN) Refitted Yachts: Broadwater (Feadship, refit: Lauderdale Marine Center) Rebuilt Yachts: Genesia (Cantieri Navali di Termoli, rebuild: Cantieri Navali Chioggia) Support Vessels: Game Changer (Damen) Sailing Yachts 30m to 49.9m: Ribelle (Vitters/Green Marine) Sailing Yachts 50m and Above: Pink Gin (Baltic Yachts) Semi-Displacement or Planing Two Deck Motor Yachts 30m to 34.9m: Letani (Feadship) Semi-Displacement or Planing Two Deck Motor Yachts 35m and Above: MR. OH (Azimut Yachts) Semi-Displacement or Planing Three Deck Motor Yachts: Telli (Ferretti Custom Line) Displacement Motor Yachts Below 500GT, 30m to 39.9m: Delta One (Mulder Shipyard) Displacement Motor Yachts Below 500GT, 40m and Above: Seven Sins (Sanlorenzo) Displacement Motor Yachts Between 500GT and 1,999GT: Hasna (Feadship) Displacement Motor Yachts 2,000GT and Above: Faith (Feadship) Sail-Assisted Motor Yachts: Sailing Yacht A (Nobiskrug) Judges’ Special Award: Aviva (Abeking & Rasmussen)

Read more: Now that's what I call a float: superyacht firm GYG enters stock market