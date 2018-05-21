London Waterloo train delays to last all morning after signalling problems

Rebecca Smith

Trains to and form London Waterloo station are expected to last all morning because of signalling problems.

National Rail said this morning South Western Railway trains are being affected by signalling problems between London Waterloo and Clapham Junction, and are having to run at a reduced speed on some lines.

Trains to and from the busy London station may be delayed by up to 10 minutes or revised entirely, with disruption expected to last until 12pm.

**NEW** 21/05 Due to a signalling problem between Clapham Junction and London Waterloo trains between these stations may be delayed by up to 10 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 12:00 21/05. — SWR Help (@SW_Help) May 21, 2018

The delays mark more misery for SWR passengers who have been suffering months of delays and cancellations on the railway.

First Group and MTR took over SWR from Stagecoach last August, and there have been various troubles with both strike action over the role of the guard, and track and signal problems.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling has said he is "very disappointed" with the performance reported in recent months, and in a letter to MPs said he had commissioned an independent review of SWR and Network Rail.

SWR has said it is determined to improve performance levels.

