Catherine Neilan

Speaker John Bercow is today expected to publicly face Leader of the Commons Andrea Leadsom for the first time since claims he called her a "stupid woman" surfaced last week.

Bercow, who is also alleged to have dubbed his fellow Tory a liar during a later exchange, will come during a debate about whether the government is obstructing backbench business, with the Speaker a long-time champion of backbench rights.

There has been no formal complaint to the parliamentary standards commissioner since the episode, in which Bercow called Leadsom a “stupid woman” and “f****** useless” in the Chamber last week.

His office put out a statement about the difficult circumstances of the day.

He is under increasing pressure to resign, with a growing number of critics pointing to his own pledge made when he took on the role that he would leave after nine years - the point he will reach next month.

Yesterday digital minister Margot James told BBC1's Sunday Politics it was “an appalling thing to say about a colleague”.

She added: “Andrea does a great job as Leader of the House, she’s the absolute opposite of a stupid woman.

“It’s no way to talk about colleagues in the workplace.”

However she stopped short of calling for him to resign, saying: “It’s unacceptable what he is alleged to have said. But that on its own is not a reason for him to suddenly lose his job.”

Foreign office minister Harriet Baldwin tweeted: 'It is behaviour that would not be tolerated in any other PLC UK workplace in 2018. And yes, I have already been told I’ll “come off worse”.'

Culture secretary Matt Hancock echoed her view, implying that Bercow had been unprofessional.

He told The Marr Show: “I don’t think anybody in my team would talk like that because there are all very professional people.”

The Speaker is already under fire over allegations that he bullied and harassed his staff, all of which he denies. The Prime Minister herself has backed calls for an investigation into his behaviour.

Meanwhile Leadsom is pushing for a new independent complaints and grievance policy. The final proposals, due in the next few weeks, have to be signed off the House of Commons commission, which is chaired by Bercow.