Oliver Gill

The Royal Air Force has been scrambled by the government to lead the fightback against "intensifying threats" which "are emerging in space".

Britain is "primed and ready to deter and counter" paranormal problems, defence secretary Gavin Williamson said in advance of today's UK Defence Space Conference.

Williamson will announce RAF Air Command has assumed responsibility for command and control of UK military space operations to defend the UK’s interests in space.

The 500 armed forces personnel policing outer space for the UK will swell to 600 over the next five years.

Air chief marshal Sir Stephen Hillier, chief of air staff said: “I am determined to ensure that the RAF’s leadership of military space operations transforms our ability to address the growing threats and hazards.

Read more: Defence secretary: "Frankly, Russia should go away and shut up"

Galileo

Williamson said Britain was a "world leader in the space industry".

He went on to say defence scientists, military personnel and British companies have played "a central role in the development of the EU’s Galileo satellite programme" – an initiative which Britain's future role has been thrown into doubt following the Brexit vote.

It is important we also review our contribution and how we plan for alternative systems in this crucial area.

"Satellite technology is not just a crucial tool for our Armed Forces but vital to our way of life, whether that be access to our mobile phones, the internet or television. It is essential we protect our interests and assets from potential adversaries who seek to cause major disruption and do us harm."

Read more: Peter Hargreaves invests £24m in Goonhilly Earth station