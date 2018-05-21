Catherine Neilan

Helena Morrissey has secured the backing of Prime Minister Theresa May for her first Diverse City gala dinner, conceived in the wake of the Presidents Club scandal last autumn.

The initiative is designed to raise funds for initiatives to widen access to careers in the savings and investment industry, following the revelations about the men-only fundraising dinner where female hosts reported being sexually harassed.

Morrissey, who has organised five dinners for Diverse City so far, is planning to use funds raised to support the Social Mobility Foundation as well as supporting charities "let down" by the now-defunct dinners.

The first dinner takes place tonight at the RHS Chelsea Flower show and speakers include Treasury Select Committee chair Nicky Morgan and M&G chief executive Anne Richards as well as Morrissey.

Although May will not attend, she has backed the concept, saying: “It is a wonderful way to showcase the tangible support from the financial sector towards a diverse workforce across the entire UK.

"This is exactly the kind of partnership between business and communities everyone wants to see and I am very keen we support this work.”

Morrissey added: “There has been a fantastic response from the investments industry to the idea of holding very different dinners to the infamous Presidents Club. There is both interest and enthusiasm to provide more resources for initiatives to promote a truly diverse and inclusive industry, which will in turn help our clients, members, employers and shareholders.

“As we work towards the Diversity Project’s goal of raising £2m to support charities affected by revelations following the Presidents Club dinner, we welcome and thank the support of the Prime Minister.”