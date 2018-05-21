Rebecca Smith

The outgoing boss of Dixons Carphone's British business is one of two new members joining Marks & Spencer's board, it was announced this morning.

Katie Bickerstaffe and Pip McCrostie have been appointed as non-executive directors to M&S's board as chairman Archie Norman looks to shake up leadership of the high street stalwart amid wider doom and gloom for UK retailers.

Bickerstaffe stepped down as the chief executive of Dixons Carphone UK and Ireland in April to take up a new role as the boss of an energy supplier to be created by the proposed merger of SSE's retail unit and German-owned Npower.

McCrostie meanwhile, spent 29 years at Ernst and Young and was a member of its global executive for eight years. She retired in June 2016 to kick off a portfolio career, and has since taken up a non-exec role at satellite giant Inmarsat.

Archie Norman, chairman of Marks & Spencer said:

We are delighted to welcome Katie Bickerstaffe and Pip McCrostie to the board of M&S. As we embark on the first phase of our transformation programme we are building a cohesive and engaged board with deep and relevant skills in retail and business change.

The two new appointments will be put forward for election by shareholders at the annual general meeting in July, and will then be formally appointed to the board after that.

Bickerstaffe will also join the remuneration committee, while McCrostie will join the audit committee.

M&S has been one of many retailers battling dipping consumer confidence as well as the growing strength of online shopping, with the likes of Asos and Boohoo going from strength to strength.

M&S meanwhile, is expected to accelerate its transformation plans this week and report another decline in profits.

The company said in November that the results of store closures had been positive, and that it would accelerate its UK store rationalisation programme, which includes closures, space reduction and relocations.

