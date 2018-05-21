Rebecca Smith

House prices in London and the commuter belt have taken a hit so far this year, according to new figures from Rightmove.

It's not all bad news across the capital for sellers though. ​The online property site has provided an updated ranking of London boroughs based on house price growth to show which have been faring best, and worst, for the year so far.

Redbridge has topped the list so far, with an annual rise of 4.1 per cent in average price, followed by Barnet, Havering and Westminster. By contrast, Ealing, Harrow and Hammersmith and Fulham have posted the steepest falls of -3.8 per cent, -3.5 per cent and -3.5 per cent respectively.

London borough risers and fallers on house price rises:

Borough Average price May 2018 Monthly change Annual change Redbridge £473,991 1.6 per cent 4.1 per cent Barnet £666,493 0.6 per cent 2.6 per cent Havering £415,210 0.8 per cent 2.2 per cent Westminster £1.5m 2.8 per cent 2 per cent Greenwich £459,724 0.5 per cent 2 per cent Barking and Dagenham £314,305 0 per cent 1.5 per cent Bexley £405,398 -0.1 per cent 0.5 per cent Enfield £460,575 -0.5 per cent 0.4 per cent Croydon £445,774 -0.2 per cent 0.3 per cent Richmond upon Thames £872,192 1.3 per cent 0.1 per cent Sutton £470,889 -0.3 per cent -0.4 per cent Merton £661,616 0.5 per cent -0.4 per cent Waltham Forest £484,322 -0.5 per cent -0.6 per cent Hillingdon £493,254 -0.7 per cent -0.7 per cent Bromley £538,411 0.6 per cent -0.8 per cent Newham £417,654 0.6 per cent -0.9 per cent Lewisham £479,957 -0.2 per cent -0.9 per cent Tower Hamlets £597,034 0.2 per cent -0.9 per cent Hounslow £546,805 -0.9 per cent -1 per cent Kingston upon Thames £626,302 0.3 per cent -1.1 per cent Camden £995,472 0.1 per cent -1.4 per cent Islington £778,755 0.3 per cent -1.5 per cent Hackney £656,933 -0.2 per cent -1.7 per cent Kensington and Chelsea £1.6m -1.5 per cent -1.9 per cent Wandsworth £820,013 -0.2 per cent -1.9 per cent Brent £580,443 -1 per cent -1.9 per cent Haringey £630,127 0.8 per cent -2 per cent Lambeth £660,057 0.6 per cent -2.2 per cent Southwark £630,720 -1.1 per cent -3.2 per cent Hammersmith and Fulham £930,153 -0.3 per cent -3.5 per cent Harrow £563,011 0.1 per cent -3.5 per cent Ealing £563,823 0.1 per cent -3.8 per cent

Overall, the number of sales agreed by estate agents so far this year is down 5.4 per cent on the same period last year, though seven out of 11 regions racked up their highest-ever asking prices. There were year-on-year price rises of over four per cent in East Midlands, Wales and the West Midlands.

Rightmove's borough data is based on a three month rolling average, and it said the figures can be used as an indicator of "overall price trends" in each borough over time, and is not directly comparable with the overall London monthly figures.

Miles Shipside, RIghtmove director and housing market analyst, said:

The last time the South East recorded an annual price fall was in 2011, indicating that the softening in the London market is now spreading to its commuter belt, while there are signs that inner London may be closer to a price recovery. While this gives buyers in the South East the opportunity to negotiate prices down, in some of the more buoyant areas of the country the options to do so are more limited by a shortage of suitable properties on the market.

