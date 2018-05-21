City A.M.

As we draw closer to our EU departure date, business minds are focusing more and more on how we’ll capitalise upon our new-found economic freedom.

While the actual terms of fresh trade deals worldwide will be what defines the new order, we can also hope Brexit brings us a new mindset to address some age-old problems.

In particular, if it gives us a more self-reliant national vision then it will hopefully propel us to reclaim lost ground in key areas of the economy. Prime candidates will be the crucial foundation industries like metals and engineering, sectors struggling to be competitive against international neighbours such as France and

Germany, who’ve continued updating their manufacturing base over recent decades, while we’ve prioritised financial services, bio-sciences and the like.

To regain this territory and achieve a more balanced economy post-Brexit we need a radical rethink of our approach, and, unlikely as it sounds, part of the answer lies on the ‘scrap heap.’

Scrap steel is one of Britain’s most abundant and potentially valuable ‘raw materials’ and, right now, we’re wasting most of it. Each year up to 10m tonnes of it passes through our hands, as cars, washing machines, buildings and battleships as they come to the end of their lives. Within a decade it’s predicted 10m tonnes will rise to 20m tonnes per annum; enough to fill Hyde Park to a depth of 12 feet.

By recycling this stuff ourselves, instead of shipping nearly 80 per cent of it off shore to places like Turkey, we have an opportunity to breathe new life into our steel sector and provide competitively-priced UK metal to turbo-charge our engineering industries, particularly the automotive and aerospace supply chains. Remelting this burgeoning scrap mountain, using renewable energy as fuel, we can also make our metals industry one of the most sustainable in the world with Greensteel.

Recycled steel has less than half the carbon footprint of new steel and, if we energise the process with renewably generated power, the carbon footprint drops nearer to zero.

The good news is that, to some extent, it’s already happening, and, last week, some of the industry’s sharpest minds and most influential voices gathered in Rotherham, South Yorkshire for the first Greensteel Conference to focus on how to accelerate this trend in the years ahead.

As champions of the Greensteel concept, the UK-owned GFG Alliance global group of metals and industrial (Liberty House) and energy (SIMEC) businesses, has set itself some impressive targets. Liberty will make 5m tonnes a year of steel from recycled scrap by 2023 and, to fuel its melting furnaces, SIMEC will generate 1 Gigawatt of renewable energy capacity. All of this will be integrated into a network of advanced engineering and manufacturing businesses to capture maximum economic value in the UK and create thousands of British jobs – not just making steel but turning green steel into a final consumer product that we can all be proud of. So why hasn’t this been happening for years, given that Britain no longer has coal and iron ore mines and, as a consequence, making new steel competitively in blast furnaces instead of recycling the mountain of existing steel, makes less and less sense?

The reason quite simply is the high cost of energy relative to our competitors, with French and German industry paying up to 50 per cent less than us for electricity. Melting scrap steel in electric arc furnaces uses a lot of power, so doing this in the UK is expensive in current conditions. But it doesn’t need to be that way.

GFG is addressing the challenge by using its energy expertise to develop more renewable capacity for its own industrial activities. However, for this to happen more widely across UK

industry, the government needs to be more proactive in encouraging investment in green power.

Policies that promote renewable energy capacity that benefits the UK supply chain and drive down power prices for industrial users can completely transform our post-Brexit manufacturing base. Add to that more UK-friendly public procurement practices that will give British entrepreneurs the confidence to invest in new production capacity, knowing they’ll have a fair chance of winning supply contracts for big-ticket items such as ships, rails and major infrastructure.

As Professor Julian Allwood of the University of Cambridge told the Greensteel Conference in Rotherham last week, we needn’t just recycle our mountain of scrap, we can ‘upcycle’ it into the highest value metal on the market.

Britain has great know-how in the field of materials technology. We know how to turn scrap into high grade metal for critical uses such as aircraft undercarriages and car gearboxes.

Combining this cherished expertise with our growing but, underused, pile of scrap and our abundant, but largely latent, renewable power potential, can provide the basis of an exciting green revival for British industry in the years following Brexit.

So please join us in the challenge to evolve British industry and energy generation, to work together and build us a future founded on Greensteel.

Jay Hambro is chief investment officer for the global energy, metals and industrials group, the GFG Alliance