Catherine McGuinness

The year 1978 was certainly an eventful one.

There were three popes, Spain officially ended 40 years of military dictatorship, and the first Star Wars film was drawing cinema-goers across the globe.

But in China, 1978 is remembered for an entirely different reason: it was the year that leader Deng Xiaoping kicked off the process of opening up the country to the outside world.

Skip forward four decades, and China is now the world’s second biggest economy, thanks to almost 10 per cent growth per annum in the 30 years up to 2010. Some 700m people have been pulled out of poverty, and GDP per capita has gone from $156 40 years ago to $8,123 in 2016.

Understandably, the anniversary of opening up is being celebrated across China, and it is with this in mind that I travel to Shanghai next month to speak at a forum on deepening reforms and how London can support China’s expansion.

In terms of financial services, over the last 40 years we’ve seen reforms that would have been unheard of back in the 1970s. China joined the World Trade Organisation in 2001, and four years later the country’s four biggest banks were all listed internationally.

In 2013, the Shanghai Free Trade Zone (FTZ) was opened, and is now home to nearly 20,000 firms. Its success has led to the creation of 10 further FTZs across the country, providing a useful way for the Chinese government to test changes before rolling them out to the rest of the economy.

In addition, the “Going Out” policy of Chinese investment overseas has proved a major driver for consumption of foreign services. Indeed, nearly 40 financial firms from China are now based in the City of London.

Alongside this, we’ve seen the gradual development and opening-up of the Chinese bond and stock markets, as well as long overdue state-owned enterprise reform.

While cautious, China has reaffirmed its commitment to gradually relaxing currency controls and internationalising the renminbi, culminating in the inclusion of the currency in the World Bank’s Special Drawing Rights basket – a major milestone for China.

The Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect has further accelerated this process, as will the planned introduction of the London-Shanghai Stock Connect later this year. This will also help cement London’s position as the largest offshore renminbi trading hub outside of Asia.

While these are moves in the right direction, there is still much work for China to do to improve its investment environment – a statement reaffirmed by the current Chinese President Xi Jinping. Lest we forget, China’s financial system is still predominantly state-owned, and many restrictions remain on foreign entities entering the market.

However, this year we have seen a loosening of controls. Last month China opened market access to securities, allowing foreign firms to own a 51 per cent controlling stake in their ventures for the first time.

There’s plenty more to come, according to People’s Bank of China governor Yi Gang, who has promised additional reforms by the end of June, including the removal of limits on foreign ownership of banks and asset management firms.

Now that is a way to celebrate 40 years of opening up.

