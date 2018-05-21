DEBATE: Will new rules on maximum gambling stakes do any good?

Gillian Wilmot, David Buik

Will new rules on maximum gambling stakes do any good?

Gillian Wilmot, chair of the Senet Group (a body which works to raise standards in the gambling industry), says YES.

Reducing the stakes on fixed-odd betting terminals will itself improve the safety of gambling. But just as importantly, it is the first step in a wider initiative which recognises the role and responsibility the industry has in delivering change.

Measures to make age verification a pre-condition to any gambling online, restrictions on unfair promotions, and the prevention of delays in players being able to withdraw funds are among several welcome initiatives that are now finally on the table.

This consultation shows that regulation based on a review of stakes and prizes every three years is now hopelessly outdated, with new games and products appearing online daily.

The scale and pace of innovation, the increasingly global nature of the sector, and the proliferation of operators make a product-led approach to regulation a perpetual game of whack-a-mole.

Instead, the player must come first, with the vast amounts of data now accumulated being put to use to make UK gambling the safest in the world.

David Buik, a veteran market commentator, says NO.

The government’s reduction from a £100 stake to £2 on betting terminals, flagged up a few weeks ago, came as no surprise. However, this legislation comes with some serious health warnings of varying types.

Addictive gamblers inflict serious damage on the welfare of their families, as well as adding additional stress on the NHS. But from a business perspective, as many as 20,000 jobs could go with the loss of 1,000 betting shops, and at a £400m annual cost to the Treasury’s coffers. GVC, the owners of Ladbrokes Coral expect to lose £160m in a year from implementation.

On the other hand, addicts are likely to find other costly recreational pursuits to suit their individual’s needs. As happened in the US during prohibition, gambling could go underground, regardless of tough regulation.

Generally, I am against any nanny state. I would like to have seen a £20 limit rather than £2. Surely the individual cannot abrogate responsibility for self-discipline, education, and parental guidance?

