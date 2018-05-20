Ross McLean

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic concedes that his side are under huge pressure to win silverware next season after ending the campaign empty-handed following their FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

United finished second in the Premier League, 19 points adrift of champions Manchester City, although it did represent their best return since their last title win and the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

But only once since 1988-89 have United gone two seasons without landing a major trophy, and Matic, who joined the Old Trafford ranks from Chelsea for £40m in July, is acutely aware that United must deliver next term.

“Of course we will be under more pressure,” said Matic. “When you don’t win one year there is always more pressure. When you play for a club like Manchester United that is normal and we have to accept that.

“We need a few good players with some experience to bring some more qualities to our team and after that we can fight for the title and the Champions League.

“However, I think that we have improved [since last season]. United last year were sixth and the year before that fifth. This year we are second so we improve.

“The only team that is better than us this year is Manchester City, who played amazing football. But we are second and in the Champions League next season. We have to accept that, see where we can improve and next year try to win some trophies.”

United's ex-Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho questioned whether his former charges deserved to win the final, accusing the Blues of “defending with nine players”. Matic echoed his manager’s sentiments.

“We came here to try and play good football, to win the game and have one more trophy, but Chelsea used that one mistake we made to score a goal and they win the game,” added the 29-year-old.

“We are not happy but what I feel after this game is that we deserved more. We played better than them, especially in the second half, and controlled the ball all of the time.

“They had some counter-attacks but we were the better side, but if we don’t score the goal, we cannot win.”