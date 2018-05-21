Alys Key

Today's City Moves cover air travel, wealth advice and professional services. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Ryanair

Airline Ryanair has appointed Róisín Brennan as a non-executive director with immediate effect. Brennan is a former chief executive of IBI Corporate Finance where she had extensive experience advising public companies in Ireland. She is currently a non-executive director of Coillte DAC, Musgrave Group and Dell Bank International. She also previously served on the board of DCC for more than 10 years. A chartered accountant, Brennan will join the audit committee. Ryanair chairman David Bonderman said that the company was looking forward to “working closely with Róisín to grow Ryanair safely and profitably in the best interests of our customers, our people, and our shareholders”.

Strabens Hall

Boutique wealth adviser Strabens Hall has crowned a major reorganisation of its senior management team with the appointment of the experienced private wealth adviser Adam Benskin as chief executive. Benskin’s particular expertise focuses on advising wealthy individuals, families and owner-managed businesses on a wide range of strategic financial planning matters. He is a founding director of Strabens Hall, a certified financial planner and fellow of the Personal Finance Society. He holds an MA in Modern History from Oxford University. His appointment comes after a year in which the firm increased the size of its team by 50 per cent and its revenue by 40 per cent. Benskin is joined by new head of legal, financial and compliance John Halley, as well as Alistair Peel who takes up the role of head of investor services.

Aon

Professional services firm Aon has appointed Vicky Kydoniefs as a partner in its EMEA fiduciary management team. Kydoniefs arrives at Aon with over 25 years of experience in the pensions and financial services industries. She spent 11 years with Charlemagne Capital (which is now part of Fiera Capital), where she was director and co-head of distribution. Prior to this, she had senior roles at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, including head of UK and Irish Institutional Business Development, and at Mercury Asset Management, having started her career with SG Warburg. She will spearhead growth in the EMEA region and work with the Townsend Group, which joined Aon earlier this year and is now being in the process of being integrated into the business. “Vicky joins us with a track record of achievement at both major name and boutique asset managers, and I am sure she will be great addition to our team as we expand our activities across the continent,” said Sion Cole, senior partner at Aon.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.