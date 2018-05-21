Support for Union remains strong in face of Brexit woes

Sebastian McCarthy

Support for the Union remains strong despite widespread fears that Brexit might cause a potential break-up of the UK, according to new polling.

In England 68 per cent of people are in favour of the Union in its current form, while that drops to 66 per cent in Wales, 59 per cent in Northern Ireland and 52 per cent in Scotland, according to an ICM poll for think tank Policy Exchange.

Such public confidence in the UK's unity stands in stark contrast to Nicola Sturgeon's comments yesterday on ITV's Peston on Sunday, when she vowed to “restart the debate” and “consider” the timing of another independence referendum.

The research also shows that popularity of the Union has remained constant or risen in recent years (78 per cent in England, 60 per cent in Scotland, 69 per cent in Wales, and 70 per cent in Northern Ireland).

Yet the recent findings also highlight how a majority of people in the UK are worried about the effect leaving the EU will have on the Union.

These concerns are particularly high in Northern Ireland, where 60 per cent of people believe that Brexit has made the break-up of the UK more likely, thought it is a view also shared by 58 per cent of people in England, 59 per cent in Scotland and 54 per cent in Wales.

Dean Godson, director of Policy Exchange, said: “Support for the Union is strong – but people are understandably nervous about the future. The UK needs a ‘new Unionism’, one based not just on the constituent parts of the United Kingdom, but on the regions and peoples within them."

He added: “A new Unionism would not deny the difficulties faced by the United Kingdom, but Brexit also provides an opportunity for a reboot of one of the most successful nation-states in modern history.”

The polling also shows that in recent years 60 per cent of Scottish people are more likely to identify themselves with their home nation than with the UK as a whole, compared to 44 per cent in England, 49 per cent in Wales and 51 per cent in Northern Ireland.

