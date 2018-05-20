Torjus Roberg

Ryanair's Irish union is threatening with a pilot strike if the company does not agree to new working practices.

The union has given Ryanair until 24 May to agree before it will ballot pilots for possible industrial action, including strikes.

In December of last year the company had to cancel thousands of flights due to overbooking problems which cost it millions of pounds in compensations.

During this chaotic time, pilots took advantage of the situation to make sure that the company recognised trade unions for the first time in its 32-year existence.

According to Reuters, the Irish Air Line Pilots' Association wrote in a letter to chief executive of Ryanair Michael O'Leary its demands for new systems dealing with annual leave, promotions and base allocations.

“If it is not possible to renegotiate the introduction of such a seniority agreement for the benefit of our member pilots directly employed by Ryanair, it is our intention to ballot our member pilots employed by Ryanair for sanction of industrial action up to and including strike action,” the letter dated 17 May said.

According to the union, the lack of transparency when it comes to mandatory relocations had caused family problems for some of the pilots and therefore demanded to know when they would be eligible for a transfer.

