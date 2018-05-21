Josh Mines

Booming corporate profits have pushed global dividends to record heights in the first quarter, according to the Janus Henderson Global Dividend index.

Dividends jumped up 10.2 per cent on a headline basis to $244.7bn in the first few months of 2018 - setting a new record for first quarter payouts.

The index, which is being released today, ended the quarter at a record 174.2, meaning that global payouts were nearly three-quarters higher than in 2009.

The London investment firm added that quarter one exceeded expectations thanks to a weaker dollar, as underlying growth of 5.9 per cent met forecasts.

Janus Henderson said it now expected dividends to rise 8.5 per cent for the full year, reaching a total of $1.36 trillion, $10bn more than predicted at the start of the year.

In the UK, dividends reversed a decrease in payouts in 2017 to rise 21.1 per cent to $18.7bn (£13.8bn), although this was distorted by a large timing change from tobacco giant BAT, which moved to quarterly distributions.

Read more: Global dividends hit record highs – but it might not be good news

Ben Lofthouse, director of global equity income at Janus Henderson said: