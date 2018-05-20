TalkTalk expected to report hit to profits after difficult year

Telecommunications giant TalkTalk is expected to announce a dip in profits when it reports to investors on Thursday.
It comes in the wake of the company being forced to cut charges to keep up with bigger rivals like BT, Sky and Virgin Media, as it scrambles to get a foothold in the market.
Shares tanked earlier in February as the company reduced its dividend for the second time in a year, downgrading expectations for profits to £235m from £280m.
At the same time, TalkTalk announced that it was in talks with investment firm M&G Prudential over a £500m investment to help the company roll out fibre broadband to three million UK households.
Michael Hewsom, chief market analyst at CMC, stated:
As one of the smaller players in the competitive UK broadband market the last few years have been difficult ones for TalkTalk as it looks to restructure itself to better compete with Sky, BT and Virgin Media.
Since those February lows the shares have slowly clawed their way back as the company looks to invest in a fibre network that will supply high-speed broadband to up to 3 million homes and businesses.
It has already formed a joint venture with Infracapital, while it is also reported to be working on a deal with Virgin Media to share the cost of new ultrafast broadband networks, thus increasing the pressure on BT