Alexandra Rogers

Today officially marks the day of Britain's biggest rail timetable shakeup in decades that will see 400 more trains running every day.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which runs Thameslink, Great Northern, Southern and Gatwick Express services, has repeatedly warned that up to 1 million rail journeys a day will be affected by the changes, which have been brought in to create space for a further 40,000 more passengers into London from places such as Cambridge, Peterborough, Brighton and Southampton.

The times of each of the 3,200 trains the franchise runs each day will be affected across the network and passengers have been told to prepare for some "teething problems" in the initial stages of the roll-out.

The boss of GTR, Charles Horton, said that due to the "sheer scale" of the operation it would be unlikely that the 400 trains will be running straight away.

Earlier this month, he said: “We are introducing the biggest ever change to a rail timetables to significantly boost capacity on the UK’s most congested network. We don’t want passengers to get caught out and so we strongly advise them to look up the times of their trains as they will find that from 20 May each and every one of them has changed.

“Due to the sheer scale of the changes, we will have to redeploy a large number of trains and crews and services may not run at normal times during the introductory phase, although the impact on peak time services during the transition will be minimal.”

Routes facing reduced services into London include from Peterborough, Luton, Rainham, Orpington and Horsham, with only a few trains affected over peak and off peak times.

However, it is likely there will be significant unplanned disruption throughout the GTR network.

The shakeup has already been criticised by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union as a "disgusting insult to disabled passengers" after it emerged that staff had allegedly been told not to implement their

"persons of reduced mobility" instruction to avoid delays.

General secretary Mick Cash said: “I cannot believe in this day and age we are telling staff to ignore the needs of disabled people if the time it will take to deploy a ramp and assist them onto the train will cause a delay.



“They are introducing a policy which effectively means disabled people will not be assisted onto the train and allowed to travel. This is outrageous and flies in the face of their disabled peoples protection policy which requires them to ensure assistance is available."

GTR said: " Our policy remains the same which is to offer assistance to all passengers to help them with their journeys.

"We have a responsibility to make sure each service leaves on time to avoid knock-on delays, skipped station stops and cancellations to other services which would affect thousands of other passengers, many of whom may also be disabled."

