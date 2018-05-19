Oliver Gill

Concerns of royal wedding travel chaos appear to be dissipating as queues public transport have steadily reduced through the morning.

With thousands of extra overseas visitors flocking to London, rail links were expecting to be put under severe pressure.

Passengers faced being forced to get out at Staines if there was too much overcrowding further down the line in Windsor. Transport for London said the royal festivities, combined with the FA Cup Final would lead to "extremely busy" stations over the weekend.

Read more: TfL warns of 'extremely busy' stations over royal wedding weekend

30 minutes

Great Western Railway (GWR), which is running a special service to shuttle royal wedding enthusiasts the three miles from Slough and Windsor, said queues had fallen sharply. Shortly after 10am, queues for the service were just 30 minutes, having peaked at between 60-90 minutes around 8.30am.

By around 11am, GWR said 6,600 people have used its special service.

#RoyalWedding TRAVEL UPDATE: Queue times at Slough are between 90-120 minutes towards Harry and Meghan Central. — GWR Help (@GWRHelp) May 19, 2018

#RoyalWedding TRAVEL UPDATE: Queue times at Slough are now at 60 minutes towards Harry and Meghan Central. — GWR Help (@GWRHelp) May 19, 2018

#RoyalWedding TRAVEL UPDATE: Queue times at Slough are only 30 minutes at the moment towards Harry and Meghan Central. — GWR Help (@GWRHelp) May 19, 2018

British Transport Police said in total more than 20,000 passengers had passed through Windsor's two stations by 10am.

We've seen some 20,000+ passengers pass through Windsor's stations so far! 👍☀️



Crowds are still busy, please continue to use London Waterloo train services, capacity is much higher.



Travel updates from @SW_Help, @GWRHelp and @nationalrailenq pic.twitter.com/jrOAiRG1He — BTP (@BTP) May 19, 2018

Read more: TfL bosses face London Assembly questions over prospect of 'Tube meltdown'