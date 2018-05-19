Saturday 19 May 2018 11:00am

Royal Wedding travel: Chaos averted as rail queues are go down, not up

 
Oliver Gill
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Atmosphere
Thousands travelled to Windsor today in the hope of catching a glimpse of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: Getty)

Concerns of royal wedding travel chaos appear to be dissipating as queues public transport have steadily reduced through the morning.

With thousands of extra overseas visitors flocking to London, rail links were expecting to be put under severe pressure.

Passengers faced being forced to get out at Staines if there was too much overcrowding further down the line in Windsor. Transport for London said the royal festivities, combined with the FA Cup Final would lead to "extremely busy" stations over the weekend.

30 minutes

Great Western Railway (GWR), which is running a special service to shuttle royal wedding enthusiasts the three miles from Slough and Windsor, said queues had fallen sharply. Shortly after 10am, queues for the service were just 30 minutes, having peaked at between 60-90 minutes around 8.30am.

By around 11am, GWR said 6,600 people have used its special service.

British Transport Police said in total more than 20,000 passengers had passed through Windsor's two stations by 10am.

