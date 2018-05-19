Oliver Gill

Own a flat in the UK? Well, every month its value increases by an average of £1,250 – according to research released today by the Halifax.

UK flat prices have risen by £75,074 over the last five years. The average price has grown from £157,061 in 2013 to £232,135 in 2018.

And while flat sales are in the minority in the UK – six in every 10 properties sold are either terraced or semi-detached properties – flat prices are outstripping all other property prices. Flats have risen by 48 per cent, compared with a 39 per cent increase from non-flats.

Detached properties – the ultimate aim for many on the property ladder – have performed the worst over the last five years, increasing in price by 27 per cent.

Property Type Q1 2013 Q1 2017 Q1 2018 1 year % Change 5 year % Change Terraced 147,829 215,034 208,311 -3% 41% Bungalows 183,712 245,109 254,313 4% 38% Semi-Detached 162,141 223,074 225,123 1% 39% Detached 274,404 341,565 348,042 2% 27% Flats 157,061 239,390 232,135 -3% 48% All Properties 174,791 245,858 243,051 -1% 39%

Despite flats gaining most value, Halifax managing director Russell Galley said semi-detached and terraced properties – the latter of which have risen by an average of 41 per cent over the last five years – are the most popular choice for homebuyers.

Galley added:

More than a third of first-time buyers are still choosing terraced homes as their first step on to the property ladder, but we’re starting to see more of them choose detached houses, as the number has crept up in recent years.

Flat prices in London have more than doubled over the last five years, contributing significantly to the national increase. The average price of a flat in the capital now stands at £393,235 – £276,377 more than flats in Wales (£116,858) have to pay.

Region Terraced Semi-Detached Detached Bungalows Flats All Properties North 116,740 156,816 258,959 181,320 117,485 159,462 North West 127,926 177,819 285,938 210,971 151,835 176,482 Yorkshire & the Humber 136,994 162,820 277,490 203,803 117,644 173,914 West Midlands 162,141 193,834 316,128 250,373 134,154 205,487 East Midlands 153,566 177,030 296,371 222,530 122,585 200,555 East Anglia 207,178 230,202 367,281 243,761 189,219 251,973 Greater London 471,119 537,299 723,832 458,550 393,235 449,646 South East 285,566 349,879 532,931 366,815 214,214 329,169 South West 211,194 244,942 405,806 284,125 184,423 253,468 Wales 130,504 160,422 268,236 176,705 116,858 174,949 Scotland 136,677 172,423 265,814 195,289 132,386 171,813 UK (ex-Greater London) 184,529 209,625 341,323 247,594 166,386 222,188 UK 208,311 225,123 348,042 254,313 232,135 243,051

