Saturday 19 May 2018 8:32am

UK house prices: Flat prices grow at the fastest rate – but are less popular among homebuyers

 
Report Warns Average Deposit For First Time Buyers In London To Rise To Over 100,000 GBP By 2020
Flat prices have risen the most over the last five years – but have not been the most popular for homebuyers (Source: Getty)

Own a flat in the UK? Well, every month its value increases by an average of £1,250 – according to research released today by the Halifax.

UK flat prices have risen by £75,074 over the last five years. The average price has grown from £157,061 in 2013 to £232,135 in 2018.

And while flat sales are in the minority in the UK – six in every 10 properties sold are either terraced or semi-detached properties – flat prices are outstripping all other property prices. Flats have risen by 48 per cent, compared with a 39 per cent increase from non-flats.

Detached properties – the ultimate aim for many on the property ladder – have performed the worst over the last five years, increasing in price by 27 per cent.

Property Type

Q1 2013

Q1 2017

Q1 2018

1 year % Change

5 year % Change

Terraced

147,829

215,034

208,311

-3%

41%

Bungalows

183,712

245,109

254,313

4%

38%

Semi-Detached

162,141

223,074

225,123

1%

39%

Detached

274,404

341,565

348,042

2%

27%

Flats

157,061

239,390

232,135

-3%

48%

All Properties

174,791

245,858

243,051

-1%

39%

Despite flats gaining most value, Halifax managing director Russell Galley said semi-detached and terraced properties – the latter of which have risen by an average of 41 per cent over the last five years – are the most popular choice for homebuyers.

Galley added:

More than a third of first-time buyers are still choosing terraced homes as their first step on to the property ladder, but we’re starting to see more of them choose detached houses, as the number has crept up in recent years.

Flat prices in London have more than doubled over the last five years, contributing significantly to the national increase. The average price of a flat in the capital now stands at £393,235 – £276,377 more than flats in Wales (£116,858) have to pay.

Region

Terraced

Semi-Detached

Detached

Bungalows

Flats

All Properties

North

116,740

156,816

258,959

181,320

117,485

159,462

North West

127,926

177,819

285,938

210,971

151,835

176,482

Yorkshire & the Humber

136,994

162,820

277,490

203,803

117,644

173,914

West Midlands

162,141

193,834

316,128

250,373

134,154

205,487

East Midlands

153,566

177,030

296,371

222,530

122,585

200,555

East Anglia

207,178

230,202

367,281

243,761

189,219

251,973

Greater London

471,119

537,299

723,832

458,550

393,235

449,646

South East

285,566

349,879

532,931

366,815

214,214

329,169

South West

211,194

244,942

405,806

284,125

184,423

253,468

Wales

130,504

160,422

268,236

176,705

116,858

174,949

Scotland

136,677

172,423

265,814

195,289

132,386

171,813

UK (ex-Greater London)

184,529

209,625

341,323

247,594

166,386

222,188

UK

208,311

225,123

348,042

254,313

232,135

243,051

