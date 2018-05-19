Own a flat in the UK? Well, every month its value increases by an average of £1,250 – according to research released today by the Halifax.
UK flat prices have risen by £75,074 over the last five years. The average price has grown from £157,061 in 2013 to £232,135 in 2018.
And while flat sales are in the minority in the UK – six in every 10 properties sold are either terraced or semi-detached properties – flat prices are outstripping all other property prices. Flats have risen by 48 per cent, compared with a 39 per cent increase from non-flats.
Detached properties – the ultimate aim for many on the property ladder – have performed the worst over the last five years, increasing in price by 27 per cent.
|
Property Type
|
Q1 2013
|
Q1 2017
|
Q1 2018
|
1 year % Change
|
5 year % Change
|
Terraced
|
147,829
|
215,034
|
208,311
|
-3%
|
41%
|
Bungalows
|
183,712
|
245,109
|
254,313
|
4%
|
38%
|
Semi-Detached
|
162,141
|
223,074
|
225,123
|
1%
|
39%
|
Detached
|
274,404
|
341,565
|
348,042
|
2%
|
27%
|
Flats
|
157,061
|
239,390
|
232,135
|
-3%
|
48%
|
All Properties
|
174,791
|
245,858
|
243,051
|
-1%
|
39%
Despite flats gaining most value, Halifax managing director Russell Galley said semi-detached and terraced properties – the latter of which have risen by an average of 41 per cent over the last five years – are the most popular choice for homebuyers.
Galley added:
More than a third of first-time buyers are still choosing terraced homes as their first step on to the property ladder, but we’re starting to see more of them choose detached houses, as the number has crept up in recent years.
Flat prices in London have more than doubled over the last five years, contributing significantly to the national increase. The average price of a flat in the capital now stands at £393,235 – £276,377 more than flats in Wales (£116,858) have to pay.
|
Region
|
Terraced
|
Semi-Detached
|
Detached
|
Bungalows
|
Flats
|
All Properties
|
North
|
116,740
|
156,816
|
258,959
|
181,320
|
117,485
|
159,462
|
North West
|
127,926
|
177,819
|
285,938
|
210,971
|
151,835
|
176,482
|
Yorkshire & the Humber
|
136,994
|
162,820
|
277,490
|
203,803
|
117,644
|
173,914
|
West Midlands
|
162,141
|
193,834
|
316,128
|
250,373
|
134,154
|
205,487
|
East Midlands
|
153,566
|
177,030
|
296,371
|
222,530
|
122,585
|
200,555
|
East Anglia
|
207,178
|
230,202
|
367,281
|
243,761
|
189,219
|
251,973
|
Greater London
|
471,119
|
537,299
|
723,832
|
458,550
|
393,235
|
449,646
|
South East
|
285,566
|
349,879
|
532,931
|
366,815
|
214,214
|
329,169
|
South West
|
211,194
|
244,942
|
405,806
|
284,125
|
184,423
|
253,468
|
Wales
|
130,504
|
160,422
|
268,236
|
176,705
|
116,858
|
174,949
|
Scotland
|
136,677
|
172,423
|
265,814
|
195,289
|
132,386
|
171,813
|
UK (ex-Greater London)
|
184,529
|
209,625
|
341,323
|
247,594
|
166,386
|
222,188
|
UK
|
208,311
|
225,123
|
348,042
|
254,313
|
232,135
|
243,051
