Sainsbury's ploughs £150m into price reductions on over 900 items

Sainsbury's has invested £150m in reducing prices on 930 grocery products in a bid to lure in shoppers.

The supermarket said the price cuts will bring down a household's weekly spending by £4.95, taking the price of a family shop down by eight per cent from £62.88 to £57.93.

Supermarkets have been passing on the costs associated with the fall in the value of sterling over the past year, with the most recent figures from the British Retail Consortium showing food prices rose by 1.6 per cent in February.

However, economists have said it is likely that inflation has peaked, after UK inflation fell faster than expected in February. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the UK consumer price index (CPI) fell to 2.7 per cent last month, down from three per cent in January. Analysts had been expecting CPI to fall to 2.8 per cent.

The ONS said the easing of inflation was due to a slowdown in both transport and food price rises.

Mike Coupe, chief executive of Sainsbury's, said: "We know our customers choose to shop at Sainsbury's for our fantastic quality and choice. These low prices now give customers more reasons to visit our stores."