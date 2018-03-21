Alexandra Rogers

Goldman Sachs and Wellcome Trust have teamed up to launch an £1.2bn bid for Network Rail's commercial property arm as the state-owned entity searches for an injection of outside investment.

Goldman Sachs confirmed it has submitted a joint bid with the medical charity. Wellcome Trust said in a statement: "Wellcome Trust and Goldman Sachs have submitted a non-binding indicative offer for the commercial estate of Network Rail."

Network Rail announced in November last year that it was selling its commercial property portfolio, which includes about 5,500 properties across England and Wales.

The majority of the properties are spaces in railway arches. Most will be sold as leasehold with Network Rail retaining the freeholds to ensure access rights will be unaffected.

State-owned Network Rail, which controls 2,500 stations, as well as tracks and tunnels on Britain's rail network, said it had made the decision as its commercial estate business is a non-core property asset, and not necessary for the running of the railway.

Rothschild has been appointed to handle the sale.

Current tenants, including many small businesses, will transfer to the new buyer with their existing leases and notice periods unchanged, while Network Rail said "considerable potential" exists to develop unused spaces to allow local businesses to develop.

Mark Carne, Network Rail’s chief executive, said at the time:

This deal will bring more investment into the commercial estate for the benefit of the local communities and it will help fund a better railway. I hope to see areas around the railway positively transformed with new and refurbished shops, amenities, and extra facilities for local people and passengers. The sale will bring a major cash boost to help fund key projects across England and Wales as part of the railway upgrade plan.

Network Rail spends £130m every week on infrastructure within the UK, and is after further investment to plug into significant projects such as the Thameslink programme, Crossrail and Waterloo's upgrade.

The UK rail watchdog has scrutinised Network Rail's missed punctuality targets, while transport secretary Chris Grayling pushed back his network funding decision in July, on the grounds that needed more assurance on costs. He said Network Rail's progress on improving efficiency in recent years had "fallen short" of his expectations.

Yesterday Grayling, who is keen to shore up public sector projects with private investment, invited private companies and local authorities to invest in a new southern rail link to Heathrow Airport.

"The public sector does not have a monopoly on good ideas," Grayling said. "We want to provide a sustainable future for the rail sector and open up the development and delivery of rail infrastructure to take full advantage of new and innovative solutions, create real contestability in the market and relieve the burden on taxpayers and farepayers, where possible."

