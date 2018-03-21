Catherine Neilan

Boris Johnson has been told the government's measures designed to punish Russia for the attempted murders in Salisbury won't "have boots quaking in the Kremlin", and asked to consider sanctioning Russian debt markets in London.

During a tense back-and-forth with the Foreign Affairs Committee this afternoon, Johnson said the National Crime Agency was drawing up a list of people of interest that the government could then use unexplained wealth orders against.

He refused to name “individuals that are in the crosshairs of the law enforcement agencies”, saying that would be “legally very unwise”.

Johnson said there was now cross-party agreement now on Magnitsky-type amendments to the sanctions bill, stressing that existing terminology referred to “gross human rights abuse”. The new amendments refer to any human rights abuse.

But the committee was unimpressed with Johnson's comments.

Labour MP Ian Austin said: "It should not have taken another attempted murder on the streets of Britain for the government to have finally woken up to the severity of this issue. It should not have taken this.

"Nothing you've said this afternoon is going to have boots quaking in the Kremlin. For all you've said about engagement, it's about time that our government woke up to the fact that we are not dealing here with a legitimate leader of a democratic country... the best way to deal with this is to go after [Putin] and the corrupt people around him."

Committee chair Tom Tugendhat agreed, noting that businesses being hit by sanctions were being "compensated" by Russian state "because of course the individual, the state and the gangster regime of KGB affiliated agencies are all one".

"The sanctions on individuals only work if the state isn't allowed to find a loop around the sanction," he added.

Tugendhat asked if Johnson would consider imposing sanctions on Russian bond sales in London or through London clearing houses.

The foreign secretary said: "If there is something we can do to stop sanctioned individuals from getting around the penalties against them then we should certainly look at that.

Tugendhat interrupted Johnson saying: "There is - it's called sanctioning Russian debt markets and preventing sovereign bonds from being trade in London."

His Conservative colleague closed the conversation saying only "you make an interesting suggestion".

However he and Austin did agree on one thing - comparing Russia's hosting of the World Cup to the Berlin Olympic Games in 1936.

"It is an emetic prospect to think of Putin glorifying in this sporting event," Johnson said.

He also agreed the UK government should have "urgent" conversations with Russia over the safety of British football fans travelling to the event this summer.

The foreign secretary had already told a group of MPs "the trail of responsibility... leads inexorably back to the Kremlin", saying the fact that the nerve agent used was identifiably Russian "was a sign that no former Russian agent was immune, no one could escape the long arm of Russian revenge".

Johnson said he thought it was "likely" that the timing of the attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal was inspired by the elections - in which Putin secured another six-year term.

"It is often attractive to conjure up the public image of an enemy," he said. "It was an attempt to excite a Russian electorate."

Johnson went on to claim that Russia was deliberately deploying tactics that fell under the threshold of Nato's Article 5 - which stipulates that an attack against one ally is considered as an attack against all allies.

He cited methods such as disabling networks, attacks on TV stations, unexplained hacking, and attempted murder, as ways that Russia can strike without prompting global retaliations.