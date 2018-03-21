Top five intellectual property mistakes to avoid

Iain Russell

Startups face many challenges to grow and thrive. Where will customers come from? How will the business be funded? What will the product, website, and branding look like?

Having co-founded an online startup myself, I’ve had to consider these issues and many more besides.

Whether you’re improving an existing product or developing something entirely new, intellectual property (IP) will be relevant to your business.

​Developing a sound IP strategy early on and reviewing it periodically can help you avoid costly IP mistakes that could significantly impact the success of your business.

To help with this, here’s my list of the top five IP mistakes you should focus on avoiding at all costs.

Being impatient pre-patent

Telling people your idea before your patent application is in place is probably the worst mistake you can make.

Under most patent systems, you cannot get a valid patent for an idea that was in the public domain before the patent application was filed.

Disclosing an idea on social media – as part of a crowdfunding campaign, on a website, or in a pitch to potential investors – could put the idea in the public domain.

If you have already disclosed an idea you’d like to patent, speak to an IP attorney as soon as possible.

Taking a DIY approach

There are some great free resources on IP, and it can be tempting to handle IP protection yourself to save money.

But it’s important to develop a tailored strategy for your business with an IP attorney.

Patent drafting takes years of training, and it’s normally easy to spot a patent application that hasn’t been drafted by an expert, meaning they have a lower chance of being granted, and may not stand up to investor scrutiny.

Underestimating the costs and timescales

IP registration costs and timescales often come as a surprise to startups if they haven’t been through the processes before.

Make sure you understand typical process, and budget for them. But do keep in mind that it can be difficult to predict precisely when costs will be incurred and what they will be.

Failing to put agreements In place

This is especially important if you outsource work to a freelancer or consultant, for example, as rights to the IP might not initially belong to you – even if you’ve paid for the work.

A written agreement setting out who owns the IP early on can save a lot of work should ownership of the IP ever be called into question.

Having patent blinkers on

Tech startups in particular often focus mainly, if not only, on patents.

While patents can protect technical inventions, registered trademarks and registered designs can be used to protect branding and the way something looks, respectively, in a way that patents can’t.

So do your homework, and make sure you’re taking the right steps to protect your new firm’s IP from the get-go.

