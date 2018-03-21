Alexandra Rogers

Karlmann King has unveiled its new SUV - and it is the most expensive in the world, at £1.56m.

The car maker website describes it as "custom made" , complete with diamond cuttings and inspired by the falcon.

With its angular design and weight of up to 4500 kg, it wouldn't look out of place in Batman's collection. It has been designed by a European team of 1,800 people and is made with carbon fibre and steel. There is even an option to have a version that is bulletproof.

The car can reach a maximum speed of up 87 mph under a hefty 6.8L V10 engine. The power is transmitted to all 4 wheels through a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The £1.56m price tag makes the Bentley Bentayga look like a bargain, which cost around £135,000 each. This means you could buy eight for the price of just one Karlmann King SUVs.

According to Forbes, the world's most expensive cars for this year include the Lamborghini Veneno at $4.5m, the Aston Martin Valkyrie at $3.2m and the Bugatti Chiron at $2.7m.