Catherine Neilan

Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has claimed the UK has "deliberately taken a course aimed at undermining bilateral relations".

Speaking from Japan, Lavrov warned that if Prime Minister Theresa May took any further action, Moscow would retaliate.

"If they continue to pursue this course and take new actions against Russia… the principle of reciprocity is still in effect," he said.



Lavrov added that the British authorities should "get over their nerves and try to stay calm", insisting the results of the independent investigation into the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia earlier this month were still "months" away.

Shortly afterwards, an official in his office gave a press conference once again distancing Russia from the claims.

"Only one thing is clear, Russia has nothing to do with this, for one simple reason: Russia would simply not benefit from it in any way," he said. He argued that any use of nerve agents would result in a "great many casualties", pointing to the fact that just three people - the Skripals and a police officer - have been hospitalised by the incident.

Yesterday the 23 diplomats, and family members, were expelled from the UK as part of a series of measures set out by May last week. Russia has already said it plans to do likewise, as well as shut down the British Council and close the British Consulate in St Petersburg.

Last week May made it clear she would deploy further measures, including possible sanctions and asset freezes, in the event of retaliatory measures from Moscow.