Manufacturing growth slowed in the three months to March, but remained ahead of long-term averages.

A survey from business lobby group the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) suggested that manufacturing order books weakened in the three months to March, while remaining ahead of longer term averages.

The survey of 381 manufacturers showed that export order books remained unchanged and above the long-run average.

Output continued to grow in the three months to March but at a slower rate than in the three months to February.

Growth was primarily driven by the motor vehicle and transport sectors and the chemicals and electronic engineering sectors.

CBI head of economic intelligence Anna Leach, said: “Confidence among manufacturers will have been given an additional boost by the agreement of a transition deal, giving them the confidence to continue investing and planning for growth.”

Group director of chemical company Ineos and chair of the CBI Manufacturing Council Tom Crotty said: “A buoyant global economy and the low pound continue to work their magic on demand for UK manufactured goods. But while the agreement of a transition deal on Monday is welcome, the sector is still in limbo. Swift progress is needed on a deal which preserves barrier-free access to the EU market, and allows manufacturers to access the people and skills that they need from the continent.”

Looking ahead the CBI said that it expected global demand and the lower pound would continue to underpin the manufacturing sector.