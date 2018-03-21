Supreme Court president says EU Withdrawal Bill "very unhelpful"

Catherine Neilan

The government's Brexit Bill could put judges at risk of "appearing to make a political decision" because of a vague clause, the Supreme Court president has warned.

Baroness Hale told peers of the Constitution Committee that one clause within the law currently making its way through parliament - officially called the EU Withdrawal Bill - was "very unhelpful" because it either suggests UK judges do not have to take into account rulings made by the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice (ECJ) after Brexit, or that judges "may do so if we think it appropriate".

"We don't think 'appropriate' is the right sort of word to address to judges," she told the committee. "We don't do things because they are appropriate, we look at things because they are relevant and helpful.

"But we don't want to be put in the position of appearing to make a political decision about what is and is not appropriate.

"That's the concern that has been voiced."

The EU Withdrawal Bill is now at the committee stage of debate within the Lords, having been passed by the Commons last year.