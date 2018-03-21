Rugby World Cup 2019 estimated to boost Japan economy by £1.5bn

Joe Hall

Next year's Rugby World Cup will inject ¥216.6bn (£1.5bn) into host country Japan's economy, according to a new report from big four beancounting firm EY.

As the first Asian host of rugby's flagship event, Japan is estimated to see a 25,000 bump in jobs as some 400,000 visitors flock to the country for the 44-day tournament which begins in September 2019.

The EY report, undertaken on behalf of the tournament's organising committee, expect egg-chasing visitors to contribute ¥105.7bn (£720m) in direct expenditure that will be spread across the country's 12 host cities.

"The findings of the report outline the enormous economic, sporting and social benefits of Rugby World Cup 2019, reaffirming its low-investment, high-return attractiveness to future host unions and governments and just why the tournament increasingly is great for rugby and great for the host nation," said World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont.

Rugby World Cup 2015 in England attracted 406,000 visitors, injected an estimated £2.5bn into the economy and was the highest-attended sporting event in history behind the most recent football World Cups and the 2012 London Olympics.

Although rugby does not have the same cultural legacy in Japan as in England, the 2015 tournament captured the country's attention after they shocked South Africa in the opening game.

A record 25m Japanese - a fifth of the population - watched the Brave Blossoms beat Samoa, winning an audience share of 64 per cent to be decalred the largest national viewing audience in rugby history.

"Rugby World Cup 2019 represents an unprecedented economic opportunity for the whole of Japan with a wide range of opportunities across many sectors that will stretch beyond the 12 host cities," said Akira Shimazu, chief executive of the tournament's organising committee.

"Through investment in infrastructure, supporting jobs or generating tourism revenue opportunities, this is a tournament on track to deliver a significant economic legacy for our nation."