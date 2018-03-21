Creating an Isa portfolio hand-picked by robots

Daniel Flynn

Putting the nightmarish predictions of shows like Black Mirror to one side, the rise of technology has made it easier to do everything – from ordering food to keeping in touch with friends and family.

It is now even possible to have a robot hand-pick an investment portfolio for you and track financial markets to make you money.

As the tax year comes to its close, robo-advisers and passive funds could offer a great way of using up any remaining Isa allowance.

Robot wars

Investors who think a financial adviser would be too expensive, but want some guidance on how to invest their money, may want to consider a robo-adviser. These services use technology to provide low-cost, personalised financial advice.

Investors who use these services are normally given an online questionnaire which asks them about their financial goals and how risky they want to be. The robo-adviser will then use an algorithm to create a suitable investment portfolio.

Aside from being quick and convenient, the chief benefit of robotic advice is its low cost. Many services charge less than one per cent a year, compared to average wealth management fees of 2.56 per cent, according to Grant Thornton.

They also invest in low-cost products like exchange-traded funds (ETFs), bonds, and cash to keep fund management fees down. These services often have a minimum contribution of less than £1,000, making them well suited to those who do not meet advisers’ minimum financial requirements.

The robo-advice industry has been growing for several years, with names like Nutmeg and MoneyFarm gaining ground as others enter the market. Nutmeg has a minimum investment of £500, a minimum monthly contribution of £100 for a standard Isa, and charges 0.75 per cent a year for a fully managed portfolio of up to £100,000. Meanwhile, MoneyFarm has a minimum investment of just £1 and a tiered fee structure initially charging 0.7 per cent (alongside average ETF costs of 0.3 per cent) each year for a portfolio of up to £20,000.

A key thing to look out for is what type of advice a robo-adviser is providing. If you receive “fully regulated advice” or “simplified advice” and it turns out to be bad, then you may be eligible for compensation by making a claim with the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. If a robo-adviser offers “financial guidance” then investors take full responsibility for all investments. Always check the small print.

Anna Lane, chief executive of financial services consumer engagement group The Wisdom Council, says robo-advice provides a great option for investors who have simple advice needs, but have been priced out of the wider financial advice market.

However, she adds that work needs to be done to make some of these platforms more user-friendly.

“The processes can be way too complex and assume too much prior knowledge, creating barriers for those investors who lack financial confidence,” she tells City A.M.

Passive aggressive

A low-hassle option for investors that do not want advice, but still want to invest in a wide variety of companies for a low fee, is an ETF. These funds, often known as trackers, replicate the performance of a selected stock market, rather than trying to beat it. For example, if you invest in a FTSE 100 tracker and the FTSE 100 rises by 10 per cent, then you will also make 10 per cent on your money.

As passive tracker funds are managed automatically, they are typically cheaper than their actively managed counterparts, which need day-to-day oversight from a highly-trained fund manager.

Some trackers charge annual fees of as little as 0.1 per cent, which compares to average active fees of around 0.75 per cent. But it is still important to research prices, says Darius McDermott, managing director at Chelsea Financial Services.

“While HSBC, Fidelity and Legal & General have some very cheap index trackers with annual charges of less than 0.2 per cent, some trackers have fees of one per cent or more,” he tells City A.M.

One popular way of investing passively is through a smart-beta ETF. These track an index, while also using stock picking to try and beat the market, acting like a half-way house between active and passive management strategies.

The low-cost, diversity, and simplicity of ETFs has seen a surge in their use, and a record £9bn flowed into passive funds last year alone.

They are particularly popular among those who do not believe active fund managers can outperform the stock market over long periods. Indeed, investment guru Warren Buffet recently won a $1m bet he made in 2007 that the S&P 500 would outperform a basket of hedge funds over a decade.

Yet some argue that passive investments offer limited returns and are particularly vulnerable when markets decline.

It is still early days for robo-advice, and passive investing will continue to split investors. However, both use algorithms and automation to provide low-cost ways of putting an Isa allowance to work.